Suspect arrested for allegedly starting fire at Old Louisville abandoned church

Aaron Miller, 38, was booked in Metro Corrections and charged with arson, wanton endangerment...
Aaron Miller, 38, was booked in Metro Corrections and charged with arson, wanton endangerment and third degree assault.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri, Phylicia Ashley and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest after a man admitted to police he started the fire at an abandoned church in Old Louisville on Friday morning.

Aaron Miller, 38, was booked in Metro Corrections and charged with arson, wanton endangerment and third degree assault.

The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. at Brook Street near the corner of College Street.

An abandoned church on Brook Street near College Street in Louisville caught on fire Friday...
An abandoned church on Brook Street near College Street in Louisville caught on fire Friday morning.(WAVE 3 News)

Nearly a dozen firefighters responded to the incident, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue.

“It makes us suspicious,” said Major Troy Graviss, one of the firefighters who responded. “There’s some other spots where it appears other fires had been set.”

According to an arrest report, police said Miller had intentionally started the fire with the intent to damage the church. The fire was set from inside the building.

Miller was seen leaving the building at the time of the incident. When he was asked what happened, police said he made several spontaneous statements that he “burned that b**** down,” according to the report.

Police said Miller had several lighters in his possession when being questioned. The report said he also spit on a reporting investigator in the face during questioning.

The building next to the church also appeared to be abandoned with people inside. Graviss said there will be a search of that area too.

No injuries have been reported.

Miller is booked in Metro Corrections. He is due in court on Feb. 19.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

