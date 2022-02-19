Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.(Los Angeles Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Aaron Miller, 38, was booked in Metro Corrections and charged with arson, wanton endangerment...
Suspect arrested for allegedly starting fire at Old Louisville abandoned church
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. are two of the four teenagers accused in the murder of...
Men plead guilty in death of newlywed in the Highlands
Ismail Ali was found guilty of one count of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, one...
Louisville man found guilty in shooting of 2-year-old girl from Portland
Blake Provenza is facing charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated...
Indiana driver arrested for OWI after being clocked at 104 mph

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich...
Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’
Inside the Cards 2021-2022
Activists protest Kim Potter's sentencing after she was sentenced to 2 years for the killing of...
Activists angered over Potter's sentence
VP Kamala Harris makes remarks at the Munich Security Conference about the rising tension in...
Harris warns Russia of sanctions if they invade