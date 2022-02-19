Bellarmine offers discount tickets for ASUN West showdown with Jacksonville State on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the dirt is cleaned up and the basketball court is put back down in Freedom Hall, Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville State in a battle for first place in the ASUN West Division.

Both teams enter the game with 10-3 league records. Jacksonville State won the first meeting 65-60 on January 24.

Discount tickets are available for the game, which tips off at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

“We’re making an appeal. It’s 50% off all tickets if you just go to ticketmaster and the promo code BUhomecoming, capital B, capital U, homecoming,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport told WAVE Sports. “All tickets are 50% off, it’s seven o’clock, two teams tied for the lead in the ASUN Conference.”

Bellarmine is 16-11 overall. The Gamecocks are 17-9.

Freedom Hall is also hosting the Farm Machinery Show and Tractor Pull this weekend. The transformation will take place late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“I’m gonna put out a video, everybody be watching social media, they will start at midnight Saturday, with an entire team, and they will work around the clock to get the court ready, that will be emptying the dirt from the Farm Machinery Show to get it ready for Bellarmine basketball on Sunday,” Davenport said. “Publicly I want to thank them, and the reason I’m putting the video out, because I want to show our players that video so they have an appreciation.”

