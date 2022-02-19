Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cold start to the weekend

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST
ALERT DAYS:

  • TUESDAY (2/22/22)
  • THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold today with warmer temperatures returning Sunday
  • Active weather next week with heavy rain likely Tuesday
  • Keeping an eye on Thursday for the chance of wintry weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few stray flurries and clouds through the early morning. Increasing sunshine and cold temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. Clear and calm tonight. Lows dip down into the mid 20s.

Sunny, warm, and pleasant tomorrow afternoon! Highs warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few clouds overnight Sunday. Lows in the low to middle 40s.

Beautiful weather is in store for Sunday, enjoy it while you can. Two ALERT DAYS have already been issued for next week. The first ALERT DAY is out for Tuesday with heavy rain in the forecast then that could aggravate the ongoing river flooding across the region. The second ALERT DAY is for the potential of impactful wintry weather on Thursday.

