FORECAST: Much warmer Sunday

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Big time warm up for Sunday

ALERT DAY Tuesday: Heavy rain could cause flooding

ALERT DAY Thursday: Wintry mix could impact travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight as lows dip to the 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and much warmer. Highs will reach the 60 degree mark with gusty winds in the afternoon.

Mainly clear skies again Sunday night with mild overnight lows in the 40s. Most of Monday will be dry and warm; however, a few spotty afternoon showers are possible as clouds increase.

Highs top out in the 60s. Rain chances increase after sunset.

Heavy rain on Tuesday could bring 2″-3″ to some areas. Flooding may become an issue with this system.

Another system moves in Thursday with additional rainfall of 1″-2″ which may cause addition flooding along with the potential for a wintry mix which could impact travel.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.