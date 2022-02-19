Support Local Businesses
Garbage truck drivers surprise South Dakota boy that loves what they do for a living.

Garbage truck drivers suprising Maddox Reed on his 3rd birthday
Garbage truck drivers suprising Maddox Reed on his 3rd birthday
By KNBN
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KNBN) -Friday may be the best day of the week for a boy in South Dakota. That’s because it’s trash day in his neighborhood in Rapid City.

Every Friday, Maddox Reed waits in the window for the big truck and his friend driver Bob. So when this Friday coincided with Maddox’s third birthday, city workers surprised him with a truck convoy.

The party included a round of “happy birthday” and a gift for Maddox: his very own garbage truck.

Maddox’s mom says it couldn’t have been a better birthday.

“I mean, he barely could walk and get himself up into that front window and watch, but he always heard them about,” says Laura Reed, Maddox’s mother.

Garbage truck operator Bob Koerlin says, “I’ll have him in the truck before the end of the year. He’ll be out there blowing the air horn.”

Copyright 2022 KNBN via NBC News Source. All rights reserved.

