‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a man was shot and killed in an east Louisville apartment complex, neighbors who live there are still shaken up by the experience.

“It really shook me up, honestly... more than I thought it would,” neighbor Carey Hulsey said at the scene Thursday night.

Hulsey told WAVE News he and other neighbors rendered aid before first responders arrived on scene, but the man ultimately succumbed from his wounds.

“We rendered CPR, called 911,” Hulsey said. “We rendered CPR for roughly three minutes and he succumbed to his wound. He had a wound directly to his heart, so it didn’t last long.”

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Maple Brook Apartments, off of Westport Road and Chamberlain Lane, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Twenty-four hours later, the scene is still stuck in the minds of many neighbors.

“It was horrifically sad that a man had to lose his life and that we just came down and there were just onlookers, just looking at him,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified told WAVE News. “Because we all live here, we’re all just kind of in awe that that’s happening over here.”

That neighbor told WAVE News Thursday night’s shooting is the final straw in a haystack full of recent crime that includes car break-ins, apartment break-ins and shootings. The woman told WAVE News several neighbors have had bullets enter their apartments from the complex behind.

One of those bullets hit her car windshield in the past.

While those crimes have all been scary to them, she said a homicide changes the game.

“It’s next door to me,” she said. “This was next door to me that this happened. Whether I would see it or be a part or it, or be possibly at risk of being someone who would be in the crossfire, I just, I can’t really wrap my head around that anymore.”

Several others neighbors who did not want to appear on camera told WAVE News they believe the complex needs better security, including more lights and security cameras.

Another neighbor said several people who live in the complex carry guns out of fear for their own safety.

They believe what happened Thursday was their signal to get out.

“My roommate and I are looking to leave after most recent events that have happened,” the woman said. “You don’t feel safe here. You’re belongings don’t feel safe here, so it’s just probably best for you to leave.”

There are no arrests. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

