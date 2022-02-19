Louisville’s Clean Collaborative initiative celebrates one-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collaborative effort to make the Louisville Metro a cleaner place to live celebrated a full year of accomplishments on Friday.

The Clean Collaborative initiative was approved by Metro Council in Jan. 2021 and began collaborative projects to clean city roadways and litter hotspots the following month.

Partners in the collaborative include Louisville Metro Public Works and Assets, Brightside, Louisville Waste Management and the Louisville Downtown Partnership.

Since the project was created, groups within the initiative have cleaned more than 5,500 miles of roads, collected more than 25,000 bags of trash, removed more than 3,700 works of graffiti and offered numerous educational presentations to keep the city clean.

On Friday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer rode along with a crew clearing a stretch of South Shelby Street to thank the team for their hard work.

“These guys here in this effort, I receive consistent praise on from throughout the community,” Fischer said. “Which is just a wonderful thing to see. People are always looking about what’s wrong, what’s not working right, but we get unsolicited praise for the Clean Collaborative. They’ve done a heck of a job over the past year.”

More information on the Clean Collaborative initiative and to find out how to help, click or tap here.

