Officials searching for missing 14-year-old boy from Louisville

Timothy Tull did not return home from PRP High School on Thursday afternoon, according to a...
Timothy Tull did not return home from PRP High School on Thursday afternoon, according to a missing person's report.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old boy out of the Shawnee neighborhood last seen on Thursday.

Timothy Tull did not return home from PRP High School on Thursday afternoon, according to a missing person’s report. Officials said Tull has Asperger’s and may require medical assistance.

Timothy is listed as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie with the word “Nike” in black lettering, and black or white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Timothy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

