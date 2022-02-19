Suspect accused of robbing multiple dollar stores at knife point arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after allegedly robbing multiple dollar stores in the span of one week, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Sean Dabney, 49, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

According to an arrest report, the first robbery occurred at the Family Dollar on 3022 Portland Avenue on Feb 12. Police said Dabney brought a package of toilet paper up to the clerk and handed over two $1 bills.

When the clerk opened the register, Dabney took a knife and lunged across the counter to take money from the register. After grabbing the money, Dabney then left the store on foot.

Similar incidents happened between Feb. 15 through Feb. 17, with four other attempts completed at the Family Dollar at 2124 Bank Street, the Family Dollar on 3036 Wilson Avenue, the Dollar General on 2701 South 4th Street, and the Family Dollar on 3277 Taylor Boulevard.

In each occurence, Dabney would bring an item up to the clerk and hand over money before lunging at the clerk with a knife and taking money from the register.

On Feb. 17, another attempt occurred at the Family Dollar on 4127 Taylor Boulevard around 10 a.m., a little less than 20 minutes after his previous robbery, police said.

Dabney brought an item and handed over money before lunging at the clerk with a knife, but this time, the clerk was able to close the register. Dabney demanded the cash before taking the whole register and leaving the business on foot.

Police said witnesses observed Dabney getting into a gold Chevrolet Impala driven by an unknown subject.

Officers later found the vehicle around 5 p.m. going west near the 1900 block of West Market Street. During a traffic stop, police were able to identify Dabney as the driver and saw he was wearing clothing worn by the suspect in the listed robberies.

Dabney later admitted to police he committed the robberies and identified himself in surveillance photos from each business.

He is booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Feb. 19.

