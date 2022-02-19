Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Suspect accused of robbing multiple dollar stores at knife point arrested

Sean Dabney, 49, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of robbery and one count...
Sean Dabney, 49, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after allegedly robbing multiple dollar stores in the span of one week, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Sean Dabney, 49, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

According to an arrest report, the first robbery occurred at the Family Dollar on 3022 Portland Avenue on Feb 12. Police said Dabney brought a package of toilet paper up to the clerk and handed over two $1 bills.

When the clerk opened the register, Dabney took a knife and lunged across the counter to take money from the register. After grabbing the money, Dabney then left the store on foot.

Similar incidents happened between Feb. 15 through Feb. 17, with four other attempts completed at the Family Dollar at 2124 Bank Street, the Family Dollar on 3036 Wilson Avenue, the Dollar General on 2701 South 4th Street, and the Family Dollar on 3277 Taylor Boulevard.

In each occurence, Dabney would bring an item up to the clerk and hand over money before lunging at the clerk with a knife and taking money from the register.

On Feb. 17, another attempt occurred at the Family Dollar on 4127 Taylor Boulevard around 10 a.m., a little less than 20 minutes after his previous robbery, police said.

Dabney brought an item and handed over money before lunging at the clerk with a knife, but this time, the clerk was able to close the register. Dabney demanded the cash before taking the whole register and leaving the business on foot.

Police said witnesses observed Dabney getting into a gold Chevrolet Impala driven by an unknown subject.

Officers later found the vehicle around 5 p.m. going west near the 1900 block of West Market Street. During a traffic stop, police were able to identify Dabney as the driver and saw he was wearing clothing worn by the suspect in the listed robberies.

Dabney later admitted to police he committed the robberies and identified himself in surveillance photos from each business.

He is booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Feb. 19.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
A Weights and Measures inspection discovered two inches of water in the underground tank at a...
Troubleshooter investigation: Engines ruined by tainted gasoline in Southern Indiana
LMPD Det. Christopher Palombi
LMPD detective threatened to kill coworkers, pre-termination letter says
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
A collaborative effort to make the Louisville Metro a cleaner place to live celebrated a full...
Louisville’s Clean Collaborative initiative celebrates one-year anniversary
Timothy Tull did not return home from PRP High School on Thursday afternoon, according to a...
Officials searching for missing 14-year-old boy from Louisville
LMDC allows WAVE behind bars to discuss its home incarceration program
LMDC opens doors to its home incarceration program