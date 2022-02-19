UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old boy from Louisville found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A missing 14-year-old boy last seen out of the Shawnee neighborhood on Feb. 17 has been found, according to officials.

Timothy Tull was reported missing after he did not return home from PRP High School Thursday afternoon, according to a missing person’s report.

LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit confirmed on Feb. 22 Timothy was found safe in Louisville. No other details were provided.

Officials thanked the community for spreading the word to help find the teenager.

