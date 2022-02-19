Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Aaron Miller, 38, was booked in Metro Corrections and charged with arson, wanton endangerment...
Suspect arrested for allegedly starting fire at Old Louisville abandoned church
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. are two of the four teenagers accused in the murder of...
Men plead guilty in death of newlywed in the Highlands
Ismail Ali was found guilty of one count of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, one...
Louisville man found guilty in shooting of 2-year-old girl from Portland

Latest News

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from...
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Teen battered and burned for stealing, police say
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds