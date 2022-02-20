FORECAST: Alert Days ahead for flood potential and wintry mix impacts

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and dry most of the day tomorrow

ALERT DAY Tuesday: Heavy rain could cause flooding

ALERT DAY Thursday: Wintry mix could impact travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild temperatures tonight with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s.

Most of Monday will be dry and warm with increasing clouds and windy at times. Temperatures top out in the 60s then rain chances increase after sunset.

Showers likely Monday night with mild temperatures in the 50s. Tuesday is an ALERT DAY with the potential for flooding due to heavy downpours bringing 1″-3″ of rain to the area.

Monitor water levels near rivers and flood prone areas.

Wednesday will be calmer and much cooler. Then another system moves in Thursday with the potential for a wintry mix which could impact travel.

