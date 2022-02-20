Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Alert Days ahead for flood potential and wintry mix impacts

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALERT DAYS:

  • TUESDAY (2/22/22)
  • THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and dry most of the day tomorrow
  • ALERT DAY Tuesday: Heavy rain could cause flooding
  • ALERT DAY Thursday: Wintry mix could impact travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild temperatures tonight with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s.

Most of Monday will be dry and warm with increasing clouds and windy at times. Temperatures top out in the 60s then rain chances increase after sunset.

Showers likely Monday night with mild temperatures in the 50s. Tuesday is an ALERT DAY with the potential for flooding due to heavy downpours bringing 1″-3″ of rain to the area.

Monitor water levels near rivers and flood prone areas.

Wednesday will be calmer and much cooler. Then another system moves in Thursday with the potential for a wintry mix which could impact travel.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
