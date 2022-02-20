FORECAST: Warm temperatures and sunshine to end the weekend

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm temperatures and sunshine to end the weekend

Warm tomorrow with rain chances increasing tomorrow evening

Active week with two Alert Days already issued for Tuesday and Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday will be sunny and much warmer. Highs will reach the 60 degree mark with gusty winds in the afternoon. Mainly clear skies again Sunday night with mild overnight lows in the 40s.

Most of Monday will be dry and warm; however, a few spotty afternoon showers are possible as clouds increase. Highs top out in the 60s. Rain chances increase after sunset. Scattered showers Monday night with mild overnight lows, dipping into the mid 50s.

Today will be a spectacular day with sunshine and highs near 60° across the region. Two ALERT DAYS have already been issued for next week. The first ALERT DAY is out for Tuesday with heavy rain in the forecast then that could aggravate the ongoing river flooding across the region. The second ALERT DAY is for the potential of impactful wintry weather on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.