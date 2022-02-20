Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Glasgow double murder

Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in a case involving the murder of a Glasgow couple.

According to court documents, Barren County Commonwealth’s Attorney, John Gardner, filed notice Tuesday of his intent to seek ‘enhanced penalties’ for Cody Nathaniel Bacon, 21, of Glasgow.

Bacon is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the Sept. 2 deaths of David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 23, both of Glasgow.

Court records identify Bacon as David Pace’s brother.

Under state law, a person convicted of murder can receive a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum punishment of life in prison with no chance at parole for at least 20 years.

Bacon’s case is eligible under state law for the death penalty due to there being multiple victims.

Bacon has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is due to return to Barren Circuit Court for a hearing March 21.

No trial date has been set in his case.

According to a citation obtained by WBKO news, the Glasgow 911 Center received a call just before 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 from a man who claimed to have shot his brother and sister-in-law.

Officers responded to the home on the 300-block of North Race Street, where they found Cody N. Bacon of Glasgow waving his arms.

According to the citation, Bacon stated that he had shot the pair because he “was tired of his brother and sister-in-law arguing/fussing with the children.”

Officers found 24-year-old David A. Pace and 22-year-old Brittany R. Pace dead inside the home.

Bacon told officers the couple’s children were home when the shooting happened.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
Man shot and killed in east Louisville identified, investigation underway
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified

Latest News

Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified
Downtown Louisville skyline from the Ohio River
FORECAST: Widespread rain returns tonight; Flood Watch tomorrow
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, February 21, 2022
Two Kentucky state senators have re-filed legislation to legalize marijuana statewide.
KY state lawmakers re-spark marijuana legalization legislation
Special Olympics Athletes Battle for State Tournament Berths at Region 3 Basketball Tournament
Special Olympics athletes battle for State Tournament to be held in Louisville