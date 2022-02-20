Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Special Olympics athletes battle for State Tournament to be held in Louisville

KHY - Special Olympics Basketball Tournament 02-20-22
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WAVE) - Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics sports offered in the state of Kentucky, with over 875 athletes on 78 teams are competing statewide this year.

More than 350 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 32 teams competed against each other at the Bluegrass Sportsplex in Elizabethtown on Saturday for the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 3 Basketball Tournament.

The State Basketball Tournament will be held in Louisville on March 11 through the 13, according to the release. Only 15 teams out of the 32 that competed on Saturday earned automatic berths in the State Tournament.

A total of 21 teams Louisville teams competed in addition to teams from Hardin, Meade, Oldham and Shelby Counties.

This season marks the first official return to Regional tournaments for Special Olympics Kentucky since 2020 due to COVID. Last year’s basketball season limited to skills events to reduce COVID exposure among athletes.

Teams that do not qualify for the State Tournament will have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition, also held in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Mother, boyfriend facing murder charges of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws

Latest News

KHY - Special Olympics Basketball Tournament 02-20-22
KHY - Special Olympics Basketball Tournament 02-20-22
Blandford pointed to the fact that nearly 20 percent of all driving deaths in Kentucky are...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws
An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday morning, the release said.
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Courtesy WBKO
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital