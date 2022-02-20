Special Olympics athletes battle for State Tournament to be held in Louisville

FLORENCE, Ky. (WAVE) - Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics sports offered in the state of Kentucky, with over 875 athletes on 78 teams are competing statewide this year.

More than 350 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 32 teams competed against each other at the Bluegrass Sportsplex in Elizabethtown on Saturday for the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 3 Basketball Tournament.

The State Basketball Tournament will be held in Louisville on March 11 through the 13, according to the release. Only 15 teams out of the 32 that competed on Saturday earned automatic berths in the State Tournament.

A total of 21 teams Louisville teams competed in addition to teams from Hardin, Meade, Oldham and Shelby Counties.

This season marks the first official return to Regional tournaments for Special Olympics Kentucky since 2020 due to COVID. Last year’s basketball season limited to skills events to reduce COVID exposure among athletes.

Teams that do not qualify for the State Tournament will have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition, also held in Louisville.

