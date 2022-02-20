Support Local Businesses
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital

Courtesy WBKO
Courtesy WBKO(WYMT)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave officials confirm a woman has been rescued after falling inside Mammoth Cave.

The woman, an experienced caver, fell inside the cave around 8:15 pm Saturday night and suffered an injury to her shoulder.

The park received notice of the fall around midnight Sunday.

According to officials, she fell about 2.5 miles into the cave which, they say, is about 2.5 hours of travel time.

Around 9:15 am Sunday morning, the woman was able to walk out safely. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

——original story——

A woman fell Saturday night inside a cave at Mammoth Cave National Park.

Park officials tell WBKO News a 60-year-old woman slipped and fell while mapping a section of the cave.

They say she is an experienced caver with the CRF expedition, the Cave Research Foundation.

When the woman fell, park officials say she injured her shoulder.

Mammoth Cave medics, park staff, and local EMS are all on scene.

Park Officials say she is aiding in own rescue due to her cave experience.

The rescue is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

