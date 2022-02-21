Support Local Businesses
1 dead, 1 wounded in late Sunday night shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one man and the wounding of another.

Officers called to the 3300 block of Camp Ground Road around 11:55 p.m. Sunday found the victim already dead from a gunshot wound.

Metro police say a second victim from the shooting was taken by private vehicle to University Hospital. That victim is expected to recover from his wounds.

The name of the man killed has not been released and no arrest have been announced in the shootings. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

