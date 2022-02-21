FORECAST: Widespread rain returns tonight; Flood Watch tomorrow

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH on Tuesday for most of the region; 1″-3″ of rain possible

TUESDAY THREAT: Strong storms possible Tuesday; damaging winds are the main threat

THURSDAY: Wintry weather possible with next system; ALERT DAY in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. Gusty southerly winds will push highs into the 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon. Rain becomes widespread and heavy at times tonight. With the clouds, rain, and southerly winds in the forecast, lows only drop into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is an ALERT DAY with the potential for flooding due to heavy rain; 1″-3″ of rain is possible across the area. It will be windy as well tomorrow with gusts near 30 MPH. Some strong thunderstorms are possible; damaging winds are the main threat.

Rain continues through most of Tuesday night, eventually moving out early Wednesday morning. Lows fall into the 30s.

Our second ALERT DAY of the week is for the potential of impactful wintry weather on Thursday. We’re closely watching the trends for the end of the week.

