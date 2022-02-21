FORECAST: Widespread rain tonight; Flooding, damaging wind threat Tuesday

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH on Tuesday for most of the region; 1″-3″ of rain possible

TUESDAY THREAT: Strong storms possible Tuesday; damaging winds are the main threat

THURSDAY: Wintry weather possible with next system; ALERT DAY in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase ahead of our next system. Southerly wind gusts in the 20 to 30 MPH range will push highs into the 60s. A few isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain becomes widespread and heavy at times tonight. With the clouds, rain, and southerly winds in the forecast, lows only drop into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is an ALERT DAY with a flooding potential due to heavy rain; 1″-3″ of rain is possible across the area. It will be windy as well tomorrow with gusts near 30 MPH. Some strong thunderstorms are possible; damaging winds are the main threat. Rain continues through most of Tuesday night, eventually moving out early Wednesday morning. Lows fall into the 30s.

Our second ALERT DAY of the week is for the potential of impactful wintry weather on Thursday. We’re closely watching the trends for the end of the week.

