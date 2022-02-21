Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Widespread rain tonight; Flooding, damaging wind threat Tuesday

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS:

  • TUESDAY (2/22/22)
  • THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLOOD WATCH on Tuesday for most of the region; 1″-3″ of rain possible
  • TUESDAY THREAT: Strong storms possible Tuesday; damaging winds are the main threat
  • THURSDAY: Wintry weather possible with next system; ALERT DAY in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase ahead of our next system. Southerly wind gusts in the 20 to 30 MPH range will push highs into the 60s. A few isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain becomes widespread and heavy at times tonight. With the clouds, rain, and southerly winds in the forecast, lows only drop into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is an ALERT DAY with a flooding potential due to heavy rain; 1″-3″ of rain is possible across the area. It will be windy as well tomorrow with gusts near 30 MPH. Some strong thunderstorms are possible; damaging winds are the main threat. Rain continues through most of Tuesday night, eventually moving out early Wednesday morning. Lows fall into the 30s.

Our second ALERT DAY of the week is for the potential of impactful wintry weather on Thursday. We’re closely watching the trends for the end of the week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, February 21, 2022

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
Man shot and killed in east Louisville identified, investigation underway
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, February 21, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/18
The seasonal outlook for February through April indicates likely chances for above normal...
Anxiety pours down on Ohio River workers, homeowners during spring rains
Stormtalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15