Gov. Beshear: ‘Cases continue to fall at a good rate’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his weekly COVID update, Governor Beshear said COVID cases continue to fall at a good rate.

In addition to the decline of cases, COVID positivity rates, hospitalization, and ventilator use in ICUs continue to drop as well.

While hospitalizations continue to fall, Beshear said there are still a lot of people in the hospital with COVID.

Unfortunately, Beshear said the number of deaths to COVID remains fairly high as well. He adds that younger people that are almost entirely unvaccinated are among those dying.

On Saturday, there were 3,564 new COVID cases and 32 new deaths including a 37-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 41-year-old man from Logan County.

On Sunday, there were 1,422 new COVID cases and 29 new deaths including 31-year-old man in Harlan County.

On Monday, there were 969 new COVID cases and 21 new deaths, the fewest numbers reported since December, Beshear exclaimed. The positivity rate on Monday is 12.74 percent.

“Now that is still really high, but given we were over 36, 37 percent, this has been a significant decline,” Beshear explained. “And we are absolutely headed to a much better place.”

This is the fourth straight week of declining cases with the lowest number of cases in two months, he said. Last week there were 25,173 cases total.

“This is really good news; we’re headed in the right direction,” Beshear said. “It looks like we may be able to have a really good spring and summer and we certainly hope it holds for longer than that. But try to be patient just in the next couple of weeks to where you don’t end up catching COVID and we don’t end up with things like schools that can’t be open for a couple days because we just weren’t patient enough for those next couple of weeks to get where we need to be. This is really good news overall.”

Beshear continues to encourage eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated and get their booster shots, regardless of the decline of cases.

“The vast majority of Kentuckians, 76 percent of all Kentuckians that can make their own healthcare decisions have chosen to get vaccinated,” he said. “This shows where people are, doing the right things, sacrificing for each other. We ought to be proud of it, we just need to keep going.”

