Louisville MSD prepares for high water, possible flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Sewer District is keeping a close eye on incoming rain and the possibility of flooding.

Sheryl Lauder said MSD is already doing pre-rain checks by sending crews out across the city to areas that are prone to flooding and making sure they are clear of any debris.

“They’ve been doing that all last week, they’ll do it this week because we’re in a rainy season,” she said.

Even with all the storm preparations, Lauder said some areas will flood regardless.

MSD is responsible for 3,600 miles of drainage channels throughout Louisville, so they’re asking people to report high water when it happens.

MSD is not responsible for drainage in Shively, Anchorage, St. Matthews, and Jeffersontown. People in those areas should report flooding to their own municipalities.

Lauder said crews will add warning signs or shut down roads if they are flooded. MSD also has their eye on the Ohio River.

“By Friday, we expect the river to be just shy of minor flood mode and we’ll probably have eight of the 16 flood pumping stations in duty,” Lauder said.

If a house is near a storm drain, MSD said people can also help them prepare by making sure drains are clear of any debris before the rain hits.

