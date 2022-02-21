Support Local Businesses
Masks now optional in Floyd, Clark County schools

Masks will still be required on Indiana school buses, which are covered by federal regulation.
Masks will still be required on Indiana school buses, which are covered by federal regulation.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Declining COVID numbers in Indiana prompted a change in how COVID prevention is handled in two of the state’s largest school districts in Southern Indiana.

Both Clark and Floyd counties eliminated mandatory mask requirements in classrooms on Monday, making masks optional. Masks will still be required on school buses, which are covered by federal regulation.

“This is another sign we’re getting to the end of this whole COVID evolution,” Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said. “The declining rates, combined with the vaccinations and the people who have just been sick, raises the possibility of significant herd immunity and a return to normal behavior with endemic conditions, not pandemic conditions.”

Floyd County officials declined to be interviewed on Monday. Parents lining up to pick up their children at New Albany High School at the end of the day, on the other hand, had a variety of reactions to the change. Those WAVE spoke with all agreed that COVID isn’t gone for good.

“I think we should have the masks just for a little while longer,” Darlene Jones said. “You know, because COVID - it is still here, and I know wearing the mask is not going to make it go away, but I think it’s very helpful.”

”I have one in middle school, he wears his, and my one in high school doesn’t wear his, but he’s also been vaccinated,” Becky Hunt said. “I think this is something we’re going to have to live with.”

”Everybody’s getting tired of the pandemic which is understandable,” Glen Hammack said. “But just being tired of it doesn’t mean it’s gone away, and I still don’t think it’s safe not to wear masks.”

Clark County students were not in class on Monday, but will return on Tuesday, according to school officials.

