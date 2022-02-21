Massive clean up underway at Memphis, Ind. truck stop

MEMPHIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A massive clean up effort has entered the 11th day in Memphis, Indiana.

Workers are using heavy equipment, shovels, and pitchforks to remove diesel and contaminated debris following a spill from the Loves Truck Stop.

The spill has been contained, but the cleanup is still very much ongoing. Indiana has not determined how much diesel fuel escaped yet. A team of 70 contractors are working throughout the Memphis area.

Newly filed documents show seven inches of diesel was found in an observation well on the truck stop property. Investigators also found a broken diesel line by the fueling islands.

“The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says there’s no concern for public health, or wildlife impacts and have not seen any so far,” Clark County Emergency Management Director Gavan Hebner said.

Records show IDEM sent Loves a violation notice about a month before this spill was discovered. An inspector cited nine pages of violations, including a lack of corrosion protection for all the diesel tank piping installed in 1988.

A department section chief noted underground storage tanks normally last 25 to 30 years. The diesel equipment is 34 years old.

“It’s a significant response from what IDEM has told me, they’ve got 70 staff contracted by the state to clean this up, they’re just fully committed to restoring the properties,” said Hebner.

Hebner said the cleanup has grown over the last 11 days.

Workers removed bags of debris, bucket-brigade style, from a wooded area next to the Memphis Christian church. The spill was discovered in front of the church, where a dam has now been built.

Other teams worked in airboats further up Silver Creek scooping out diesel-drenched debris from the creek into bags by hand.

A Loves spokesperson said they are working diligently to clean up the spill. A response to the January violation letter has not been filed publicly yet and a spokesperson did not answer a question about it.

“They’ve got the source identified,” Hebner said. “Now they’re just working to contain it, that area in front of the truck stop.”.

State records show Indiana had opened an enforcement action against Loves for issues with underground tanks.

It remains to be seen how this spill will play into that action.

