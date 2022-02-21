Medina Spirit disqualified as Derby winner; Baffert suspended, fined

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Garland of Roses has officially fallen off the late Medina Spirit.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualified the horse as the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Monday, following months of controversy sparked by a post-Derby drug test and Churchill Downs, Inc.’s suspension of trainer Bob Baffert. Baffert has been barred from racing in Kentucky for 90 days, starting March 8, and was fined $7,500. Additionally, all purse money won with Medina Spirit must be forfeited.

Mandaloun will be declared the official winner of Kentucky Derby 147 if the KHRC ruling is upheld, giving trainer Brad Cox his first Derby victory.

Medina Spirit, a 3-year-old Prontico colt, won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021. Eight days later, the trainer announced that the horse had tested positive in a post-Derby drug test for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day. Baffert was then barred from racing horses at Churchill Downs and other Churchill Downs, Inc. tracks for two years beginning in June 2021.

Baffert claimed Medina Spirit was given betamethasone as an ointment for a skin rash after his veterinarian recommended it; according to his lawyers, using the drug as an ointment does not violate KHRC rules; however, injecting betamethasone is prohibited

PREVIOUS STORIES

In response to the disqualification ruling, Baffert’s attorney said he is “disappointed” and plans to file an appeal.

“It runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts in this case and the rules of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission,” attorney Craig Robertson said in a statement. “We will be filing an immediate appeal.”

In December, Medina Spirit died on the main track at Santa Anita Park in California shortly after a workout. A necropsy revealed no definitive cause, according to the California Horse Racing Commission, though Baffert had initially said the horse died of a heart attack. Medina Spirit was found to have swollen lungs, foam in his windpipe, an enlarged spleen, congestion, and hemorrhages in his tissues, all typical of a horse that has suddenly died.

The colt was owned by Amr Zedan of Zedan Racing Stables.

Without directly addressing Medina Spirit or Baffert, Churchill Downs, Inc. issued a statement on Monday’s disqualification and congratulated Cox, as well as Mandaloun’s owner and the jockey who rode him in the Derby.

“Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux,” the statement says. “Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction.”

