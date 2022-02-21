Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are looking into the deaths of three people in Old Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, police first responded to the area on South 3rd Street in the 1100 block around 2:40 p.m.

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer said investigators believe the deaths were caused by overdoses.

WAVE has reached out to LMPD for further information.

