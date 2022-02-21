Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are looking into the deaths of three people in Old Louisville.
According to MetroSafe, police first responded to the area on South 3rd Street in the 1100 block around 2:40 p.m.
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer said investigators believe the deaths were caused by overdoses.
WAVE has reached out to LMPD for further information.
