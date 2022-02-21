Support Local Businesses
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway

The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by police.
The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by police.(Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are looking into the deaths of three people in Old Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, police first responded to the area on South 3rd Street in the 1100 block around 2:40 p.m.

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer said investigators believe the deaths were caused by overdoses.

WAVE has reached out to LMPD for further information.

