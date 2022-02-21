Support Local Businesses
Murder charges filed in Bullitt County against couple in death of 4-year-old

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill.
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Thomas County Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and boyfriend of a missing 4-year-old girl who was found dead over the weekend have been charged in Bullitt County with her murder.

In addition to murder, Catherine Abigail McKinney, 21, and Dakota Hugh Hill, 26, both of Shepherdsville, are charged with abuse of a corpse.

Serenity Ann McKinney of Shelby County was last seen in Dec. 24, 2020, and was reported missing on Jan. 31.

Kentucky State Police say Serenity’s body was found Feb. 18 in a wooded area near in West Point near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Online records show McKinney and Hill are currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center in Shelbyville.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

