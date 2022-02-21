SummerWorks kicks off to help young adults looking for a job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and local leaders kicked off the SummerWorks 2022 program, which helps connect youth to job opportunities, on Monday.

SummerWorks helps prepare and connect Louisville’s young talent to summer jobs, career opportunities, and supportive networks.

Now in its 12th year, SummerWorks has directly placed over 7,400 Louisville youth in summer jobs since its inception.

The program is open to young adults aged 16 to 21.

