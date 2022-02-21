Support Local Businesses
Suspect arrested after police chase, shutdown on I-65 South in Bullitt County

Police Car
Police Car(WBNG 12 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A police chase and ongoing “situation” shut down Interstate 65 South in Bullitt County, backing up traffic for several miles on Monday afternoon.

The suspect led police on the chase around 2:45 p.m., and I-65 was subsequently shut down near the rest area between Exit 112 and Exit 114, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

The name of the suspect and what charges they are facing have not been released.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.

