Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store

Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live on Monday.

Truth Social became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “Truths.” Amplifications of a post are known as “Retruths.”

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app Monday morning were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process, however, ended in a waitlist.

The head of the media company said last week that Truth social expects to be fully operational by the end of the March.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The accounting firm that handled the Trump organization's financial information now says that data is unreliable. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, MAZARS)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
Man shot and killed in east Louisville identified, investigation underway
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified

Latest News

The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Widespread rain tonight; Flooding, damaging wind threat Tuesday
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, February 21, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions