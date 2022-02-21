Voting for Kentucky’s District 42 representative underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special election is currently taking place in House District 42, which governs portions of west Louisville.

Two voices declare their motivation and desire to enact change: Republican Judy Stallard and Democrat Keturah Herron are both running for House District 42.

Stallard ran for the seat in 2018 but was defeated by retired congressman Reginald Meeks. Stallard said she has no political experience but has organized some of her neighborhood association’s most successful fundraisers.

Stallard is running again because, according to her, nothing gets done in west Louisville. She said she doesn’t want to add any new programs to the area, but rather ensure that the ones that are already in place are adequately funded. Stallard also said she wants to construct a ramp at 34th and Broadway to attract more business to west Louisville.

”Right now they haven’t had a hotel, sit down chain restaurant and going onto Broadway it would bring a lot of business and economic opportunities,” Stallard said.

Herron is a well-known figure in Frankfort and Louisville. She was a key player in the successful effort to ban no-knock search warrants in Louisville and limit no-knock warrants across Kentucky, which the Kentucky legislature passed last year. She has advocated for the restoration of voting rights in Louisville and has stated that she intends to do so if elected.

”I’m also looking forward to working on a violence prevention bill at the state level,” Herron said. “We have to do something about gun violence, suicide, child abuse and domestic violence and I think we have to do that from a public health stand point.”

The last day for early voting is Monday. On Tuesday, polls open at 6 a.m. for people who live in District 42 and close at 6 p.m. To find out where to vote, click here.

