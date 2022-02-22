2 treated after home suffers heavy damage in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators from the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau have been called in to determine the cause of a fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville firefighters called to the 500 block of N. 34th Street at 10:47 a.m. arrived three minutes later to find a home on fire. Calls from neighbors reporting the fire indicated people may have been inside.

Firefighetrs say two people were outside of the home upon their arrival, One person was taken to University Hospital with unspecified injuries. The other was treated at the scne.

Flames caused extensive damage to the main fire building. A neighboing buidling sustained minor damage.

