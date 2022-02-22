Support Local Businesses
2 treated after home suffers heavy damage in fire

Two people were treated and a house sustained heavy damage in a Feb. 22, 2022 fire on N. 34th Street in the Portland neighborhood.(Source: LFD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators from the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau have been called in to determine the cause of a fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville firefighters called to the 500 block of N. 34th Street at 10:47 a.m. arrived three minutes later to find a home on fire. Calls from neighbors reporting the fire indicated people may have been inside.

Firefighetrs say two people were outside of the home upon their arrival, One person was taken to University Hospital with unspecified injuries. The other was treated at the scne.

Flames caused extensive damage to the main fire building. A neighboing buidling sustained minor damage.

