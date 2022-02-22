Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Flooding, damaging winds main threats with today’s storms

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS:

  • TODAY (2/22/22)
  • THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLOOD WATCH for all areas now through 1 AM
  • SEVERE T-STORM RISK: Damaging winds, small hail possible with storms near and south of Louisville
  • THURSDAY: Sleet/Freezing rain possible for areas near/north of the Ohio River; heavy rain south

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to watch rounds of rain pushing through the region on this ALERT DAY. Flooding remains a threat in addition to the potential of strong to severe storms; the main timeframe of concern is 12 PM to 6 PM.

The heaviest rain slides into Central Kentucky this evening before moving out. Colder air races in behind the front dropping temperatures into the 30s.

Tomorrow will be drier, colder, and cloudy. Highs only top out in the 40s. Rain and a wintry mix move into the region tomorrow night.

Freezing rain and sleet are possible along and north of the Ohio River as temperatures sit in the 30s. Monitor the forecast for potential travel concerns.

Behind Thursday’s system, quiet weather looks to last into most of next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

