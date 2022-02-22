ALERT DAY FORECAST: Messy travel today with heavy rain and gusty t-storms

ALERT DAYS:

TODAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH for all areas now through Tuesday night

SEVERE T-STORM RISK: A line of strong thunderstorms may develop near 12 PM near and south of Louisville

THURSDAY: Sleet/freezing rain possible for areas near/north of the Ohio River; heavy rain south

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as lines of heavy rain/wind and thunderstorms move through with flooding and small severe weather risk. The main period of concern is roughly 12 pm to 6 pm.

The heavy rain and thunderstorms shift into Central Kentucky this evening. Rain will quickly exit the region this evening, allowing much cooler air to surge in. Expect a drop from the 60s Tuesday afternoon down to the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks mainly dry and mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the 40s. Any precipitation chance on Wednesday looks to hold off until after dark.

Rain moves in Wednesday night, but a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is possible along and north of the Ohio River in Southern Indiana where colder air is more likely to reside. Lows will be in the 30s. We’ll watch this for any overnight travel issues.

