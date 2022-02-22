Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run killed a bicyclist in Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car struck a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officials said the car fled the scene before first responders arrived. The woman that was hit died there.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip Portal.

