Churchill Downs Inc. secures $2.485 billion buyout of casino, gaming company

Churchill Downs Inc. is gearing up for yet another expansion.

Pacific Entertainment (“P2E”) has agreed to sell most of its gaming centers and casinos to CDI for $2.485 billion, which includes those in Virginia, New York, and its casino operations in Sioux City, CDI announced Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer of CDI Bill Carstanjen said with the buyout, the company’s geographic footprint will expand and give CDI an even stronger presence.

“P2E has done an exceptional job developing and managing this collection of assets, which we are very excited to acquire and plan to strategically grow in the years ahead,” Carstanjen said.

CDI’s expected gained acquisitions:

Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, which has six historical horse racing facilities across Virginia A seventh location in the works will also be acquired with an expected completion by 2023.

ONE Casino + Resort, an incomplete casino in Richmond, Va.

The Dumfries Project in Northern Virginia, a large gaming resort

del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY

Business operations of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa Hard Rock Sioux City’s real estate will be sold to a third party, and CDI will lease it from that third party. If the P2E plan to sell to the third party falls through, CDI will buy Hard Rock Sioux City.



Prior to its expected completion by the end of 2022, the P2E purchase plan must be approved by several commissions, including the Virginia Racing Commission, New York State Gaming Commission, and Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

The agreement does not include P2E’s right to build a casino in Cedar Rapids, Iowa or its gaming license in Louisiana.

