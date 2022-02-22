Could Louisville Restaurant Week help businesses push past pandemic?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville Restaurant Week runs until Sunday, February 27.

Those who have not taken advantage of the deals, if any, still have a chance. Each of the 10 Louisville restaurants is offering a different deal, with prices ranging from $26 to $46.

Each meal purchased will also result in a $1 donation to AMPED, which, among other things, offers a free music mentorship program for children.

Across the river in downtown Jeffersonville, it’s also restaurant week for 15 more establishments, giving them a chance to show they can overcome the pandemic. The proof, as they say, is in the Red Yeti bread pudding.

However, additional evidence can be found in the area’s hotels. According to Aloft Hotel Assistant GM Jake Gebhart, they are currently sold out of hotel rooms for the Kentucky Derby.

It’s the same story at Distil, their sister hotel across the street.

Gebhart hopes that restaurant week will follow a similar pattern for restaurants such as the Corner Restaurant, which is located at the bottom of the Aloft Hotel.

“For us, it’s getting back to normal,” said Gebhart, “getting to do something like this to attract the Louisville locals to the restaurants downtown and all throughout Louisville, and getting to showcase what we do best, getting some new eyes on our product and maybe getting some new regulars.”

Louisville Restaurant Week deals and locations can be found here. For Jeffersonville locations, click here.

