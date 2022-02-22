Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Doctors say Louisville’s COVID cases are decreasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases drops n Louisville, also decreasing are the number of...
As the number of COVID-19 cases drops n Louisville, also decreasing are the number of vaccinations.(Source: WAVE News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finally, health officials, state labs and health care providers can catch their breath during the pandemic. After January’s surge, numbers and cases are dropping. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s latest COVID update showed where Louisville stands and the refocus on children.

During the first week of February there were 7,106 cases. That includes labs catching up on January tests. During his update, Fischer said experts shared this week they don’t expect an increase in cases.

However, also decreasing are vaccinations. Nearly 75 percent of people living in Louisville has at least one dose with 44 percent with secured through their booster.

Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, said with the current turn and slow down she thinks a new message needs to be pushed for children ... COVID vaccines should be part of a routine.

“While many kids have mild or asymptomatic disease it’s still a disease you don’t want your children to get,” Bryant said.

Bryant added historically through the pandemic one or two kids out of 100 with COVID will get admitted to the hospital the same rate goes got catching multi- inflammatory disease.

Misty Ellis, who also works with children in the intensive care unit, said unvaccinated children make up almost exclusively children in the hospital who need ventilation. She added that many of those children had underlying conditions, including obesity.

The long-term effect on children is rare, but includes inflammatory attacks on the whole body and organ system, including mental health.

“A lot of parents when they’re in the intensive care unit say ‘you know I knew my neighbor down the street had it. But I didn’t think my kid would be this sick,’” Ellis said. “I didn’t think my child would be in the intensive care.”

Overall, vaccinated children do better on all fronts with COVID than those who are unvaccinated. The doctors said more than 16 million children ages 12 to 17 and more than 8 million ages 5 to 11 have had the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Police Car
Suspect arrested after police chase, shutdown on I-65 South in Bullitt County
A shooting on Camp Ground Road left one person dead and another hospitilized.
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill.
Murder charges filed in Bullitt County against couple in death of 4-year-old

Latest News

With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
Masks will still be required on Indiana school buses, which are covered by federal regulation.
Masks now optional in Floyd, Clark County schools
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: ‘Cases continue to fall at a good rate’
Two Kentucky state senators have re-filed legislation to legalize marijuana statewide.
KY state lawmakers re-spark marijuana legalization legislation