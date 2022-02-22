Support Local Businesses
Family says woman disappeared right before she was set to compete in beauty pageant

Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
By Dave Jordan, Maddie Kerth and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina family is seeking answers in the disappearance of a loved one who was supposed to be in Las Vegas for a pageant, but she never made it and hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

WITN reports Farrow’s mother Olivia and brother Randy are trying to piece together the last 10 days that 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow has been missing and said that going off the grid is uncharacteristic for her.

Greensboro police said Farrow was last seen Feb. 10.

Her family says she was expected to fly from there to Las Vegas that day for a beauty pageant, but she missed her flight and rescheduled for early the next day.

On Feb. 11, a text message came in from Farrow’s phone to her family that she had landed in Chicago, which was one of her scheduled layovers. That is the last known contact with her family.

Her brother said she wouldn’t miss the opportunity to participate in the pageant by choice.

“She was really inspired by being a role model for the younger kids,” Randy said. “If you look at her Facebook, a lot of the people that she follows are from the pageant world, that’s pretty much all of her friends.”

A detective in Greensboro has been assigned to Farrow’s case and is looking into the details of her last known whereabouts.

“Right now it’s all a big blob and a bunch of question marks. We don’t have that many details from the detectives and what they’ve found,” Randy said. “I don’t want to make a whole bunch of assumptions because when you assume stuff, your mind just goes to the worst places possible.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lejourney Farrow can contact Greensboro Crimestoppers at 336-373-2222.

