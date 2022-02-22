Support Local Businesses
Hoosiers drop fifth straight, fall in overtime 80-69 at #22 Ohio State

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP Images)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - Indiana blew a four point lead in the final minute and fell 80-69 in overtime at #22 Ohio State on Monday night.

Hoosiers freshman Tamar Bates capped an 18-4 run with a three-pointer with 5:08 remaining that put the Hoosiers in front 59-55. They had trailed 51-41.

Bates, who played 25 minutes, with starter Trey Galloway sidelined by a back injury, hit another tough jumper with 2:45 left to make it 63-59 Indiana. He missed a three-pointer with 27.2 seconds left and Indiana clinging to a 63-61 lead.

Ohio State did not call time out and EJ Liddell got free for a slam with 5.5 seconds left to tie the game at 63.

Xavier Johnson’s shot at the buzzer was blocked.

In overtime, OSU’s Malaki Branham drove in for two with 3:50 left to tie the game at 67, and then Branham, who led all scorers with 27, found Jamari Wheeler for a corner three and the Buckeyes had the lead for good at 70-67.

Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, but also had six turnovers. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson each scored 13. Bates finished with seven.

The Hoosiers fall to 16-10, 7-9 in the Big Ten. Ohio State improves to 17-7, 10-5.

Indiana hosts Maryland (13-14, 5-11) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

