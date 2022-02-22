Jury selection underway in Hankison trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final jury for the trial of former LMPD officer Brett Hankison is set to be chosen on Tuesday.

Following four days of individual questioning earlier this month, a group of 48 jurors were asked to return for one final round of questioning.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting through Breonna Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment during the Louisville Metro Police Department raid that killed Taylor in March of 2020.

Early in the trial, the chosen jury members will be given a tour of Breonna Taylor’s apartment as well as the neighbors’ apartment. The prosecutor informed the judge that the jurors would see bullet holes as well as cuts in the wall made by the FBI to retrieve those bullets for evidence.

On Monday, a prosecutor with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office informed the judge that the FBI had not released physical evidence from the case. WAVE contacted the FBI but has yet to receive an official response.

