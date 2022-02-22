Man detained after trying to stab others with needle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a man trying to harm others in downtown Louisville.

It happened on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South 3rd Street when a man was trying to stab people with a needle, according to LMPD.

LMPD said the man “appeared to be in crisis.”

Officers tried to deescalate the situation and create a safe perimeter for public safety, telling the man to drop the syringe.

LMPD said the man would not listen, leading officers to use less lethal “bean bag” rounds.

While firing the bean bag rounds, officers detained the man without further incident or risk to the public.

Officers recovered a loaded syringe containing what appeared to be narcotics from the man, LMPD said.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for an emergency psychiatric evaluation.

