Man who led police on pursuit on I-65 identified

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man arrested after leading police on a chase from Indiana into Kentucky is facing multiple charges.

Arnold Jeffery Thomas, 55, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, speeding while driving under the influence and a number of other traffic charges.

Just after 2 p.m. yesterday, Kentucky State Police said they were informed of the pursuit of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Jeffersonville, Indiana that had entered Kentucky and was heading south on Interstate 65.

KSP troopers joined the pursuit at the 117 mile marker in Bullitt County after near Shepherdsville. At that time, troopers say the stolen vehicle was being driven in a reckless manner and was traveling at speeds reaching 100 mph.

The pursuit ended at near the Welcome Center in Bullitt County and the Louisville Metro police SWAT team was called in to help. State police said Thomas was arrested without incident when SWAT officers arrived.

After being medically cleared at University Hospital in Louisville, Thomas was returend to Shepherdsville and booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Jeffersonville police have not said what Indiana charges Thomas will face in Clark County in connection to the carjacking.

