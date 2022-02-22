Manek scores 17 as North Carolina beats 70-63

Support Local Businesses
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Brady Manek scored a game-high 17 points, including a step back jumper on the baseline with 3:26 left put the Tar Heels in front 64-60 and proved to be the game winner in a 70-63 UNC victory in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UofL’s Malik Williams hit a three-pointer with 2:56 left to get them within one at 64-63, but the Cards would not score again.

“We have to be able to find a way to get the stops when we need them and we have to be able to find a way to create a high quality shot towards the end of the game possession after possession,” UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues said.

Williams was one of three Cards in double figures with 10 points. Dre Davis and Jae’Lyn Withers also scored 10.

RJ Davis and Caleb Love each scored 16 for North Carolina and Armando Bacot added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Manek drove and dished to Bacot for an emphatic slam with 1:35 remaining that made it 66-63.

The loss was the eighth in the last nine games for UofL and drops the Cards to 12-15, 6-11 in the ACC.

North Carolina improves to 20-8, 12-5.

The Cards visit Wake Forest (21-7, 11-6) on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

