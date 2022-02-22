New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Ella Walker, 13, grew up in a loving home with attentive parents, but she committed suicide in her bedroom one month ago in what her parents call a “perfect storm.”

“I need to know as her mom what happened that night when she went to bed, and she seemed fine,” her mother Trinna Walker said, “and then I wake up to a nightmare.”

Ella Walker’s parents are speaking publicly about their loss and trauma to warn other families.

During the pandemic, “the percentage of adolescents screening positive for depressive symptoms increased from 5.0% to 6.2%,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Moreover, the 2019 Youth Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System revealed that 18.8% of high school students seriously considered suicide and 8.9% actually attempted to take their own lives.

Ella Walker was a student at Scribner Middle School in New Albany.

“One thing I will say,” Rich Walker, her father, said, “is do not be lulled into a false sense of confidence your child being younger is going to keep them safe.”

The Walkers said they believe their daughter’s suicide was caused by subtle but persistent factors that pushed her into a private world of darkness.

”So what happened in that two hours that made her just do what she did?” Trinna Walker asked. “I was right downstairs. All she had to do was come downstairs.”

Ella Walker had anxiety and depression issues, according to her parents, and was caught sneaking out of the house with friends this summer, a rare instance of misbehavior. They claimed her enraged reaction to having her phone taken away as punishment indicated she had a problem.

“I mean, it was like full blown depression,” Rich Walker said.

The Walkers said COVID made appointments with overworked therapists difficult to find, but they were able to get their daughter help and support. They realized she had previously had suicidal thoughts while in therapy but said she eventually seemed to improve and got her phone back.

But on Friday, Jan. 22, while alone in her bedroom and active on social media, Ella Walker posted her intention to end it all. The next morning, she was found dead in her bedroom.

”And I know that somebody said she sent something that said, ‘I’m going to do this,’” Trinna walker said. “And she said she was going to take this many Advil or whatever and she ended up not doing that, but she did something else and I’m like why didn’t they call somebody? Why?”

A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each breath. Is it possible that it was a case of bullying? Did Ella Walker’s head injury in 2020 cause any unresolved issues? Was their vulnerable daughter a victim of a toxic social media culture? If that’s the case, why did she keep it from them?

The Walkers said they are hoping to find answers in Ella’s phone.

