StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/22

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Severe potential for mainly Southern Kentucky through midday/early afternoon. Strong wind gusts with heavy rain for North-Central KY and parts of Southern Indiana. Messy day ahead.

Watch for ponding of water on roadways with minor flash flooding.

Small rivers/creeks will rise today with the rainfall.

We will get a break tonight into Wednesday.

However, we will need to watch for light freezing drizzle early pre-dawn Thursday across the Ohio River and north. A light glaze on elevated objects will be possible. Roads look to be just wet.

The core of our next system later Thursday through very early Friday. This one will have a colder, but heavy rain setup for us. Still a risk for freezing rain north of Louisville. Something we are watching. Otherwise, it will be the additional heavy rain that will add to more flooding concerns.

Larger river like the Ohio, will start to react to these rain events and the risk is there to go to MINOR flooding by the weekend. Stay close to the forecasts for updates on the WAVE Weather App!

