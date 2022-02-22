Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Suspect stole SUV with baby inside from Lexington gas station, police say

Police are looking for the person they say stole a car with a baby inside.
Police are looking for the person they say stole a car with a baby inside.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the person they say stole an SUV with a baby inside.

Thankfully, police say the baby is safe and back with its parents after Tuesday morning’s scary situation.

Police say the SUV was stolen from the Thorntons on outbound Winchester Road just inside of New Circle. We’re told the car was running at a pump when someone hopped in and drove off.

Police say the baby was inside that car.

Police found the stolen car not even half a mile away in the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church.

The baby was inside and was not harmed.

Police are now looking for the suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Police Car
Suspect arrested after police chase, shutdown on I-65 South in Bullitt County
A shooting on Camp Ground Road left one person dead and another hospitilized.
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill.
Murder charges filed in Bullitt County against couple in death of 4-year-old

Latest News

Some LG&E customers were caught off guard after the unusually mild December when they thought...
What’s ‘normal?’ Troubleshooters investigate LG&E heating bill complaints
A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each...
New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide
Man detained after trying to stab others with needle
If passed, a new ordinance expands the areas where larger childcare centers can be built in...
Louisville one step closer to having more child care options
Chosen jury members in Brett Hankison's trial will be given a tour of Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Brett Hankison trial: 15 jurors selected