Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.

The Wayne County coroner says the girl was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a bathroom at the school. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A spokesperson for the school district says the girl was responsive after she collapsed and that proper medical protocol was followed. The school district says counselors are available for students.

The coroner says there is nothing suspicious about the death, but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The girl’s name has not been released yet.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of multiple people on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville is being investigated by...
Multiple people dead in Old Louisville; investigation underway
Police Car
Suspect arrested after police chase, shutdown on I-65 South in Bullitt County
A shooting on Camp Ground Road left one person dead and another hospitilized.
Man killed in late Sunday night shooting identified
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill.
Murder charges filed in Bullitt County against couple in death of 4-year-old

Latest News

Some LG&E customers were caught off guard after the unusually mild December when they thought...
What’s ‘normal?’ Troubleshooters investigate LG&E heating bill complaints
A month later, ‘Why?’ is just one of the many questions the Walkers ask themselves with each...
New Albany family speaks out after losing teen daughter to suicide
Man detained after trying to stab others with needle
If passed, a new ordinance expands the areas where larger childcare centers can be built in...
Louisville one step closer to having more child care options
Chosen jury members in Brett Hankison's trial will be given a tour of Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Brett Hankison trial: 15 jurors selected