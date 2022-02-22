Teenager shot multiple times, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway and a man is in the hospital after being shot near Churchill Downs on Monday.

Around 8:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to a man in his late teens after he arrived at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital shot multiple times, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Ruoff said the shooting happened on the intersection of Taylor Bouvard and Berry Boulevard. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

