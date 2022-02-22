Two treated after home suffers heavy fire damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are recovering after a house fire broke out in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday.

Louisville firefighters were called to the 500 block of North 34th Street at 10:47 a.m. Three minutes later, they found a home on fire.

Calls from neighbors indicated people may have been inside the home during the fire. Firefighters said two people were outside of the home upon their arrival.

One person was taken to University Hospital with unspecified injuries. The other was treated at the scene.

Louisville Metro Fire Department Battalion Chief Major Bobby Cooper said investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

He said the two people were changing gasoline for a generator inside the home. A nearby space heater caused the gasoline to spark an instant blaze.

Cooper stressed the importance of keeping generators outside.

“Let this be a tragic example of what the consequences can be if you use them inappropriately,” he said.

Flames caused extensive damage to the main fire building. A neighboring building sustained minor damage.

“Our crews did a really good job laying exposure lines to protect surrounding properties,” Cooper said. “So while the main fire building has extensive damage and significant damage, it could be a total loss. The neighboring structure only has minor damage to the siding, so credit to our firefighters on that.”

